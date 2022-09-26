Brush fire at Redoubt Park in Williamsburg, Va. on Sept. 26, 2022 (Photo courtesy: City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A downed power line caused a brush fire in Williamsburg’s Redoubt Park early Monday, according to fire officials.

Crews responded to the park, located at 510 Quarterpath Road, around 1 a.m. to find the active fire. It took crews just over an hour to get it under control.

Once out, it was determined the fire had spread to an area of about 75’x100’, significantly damaging a footbridge.

Public access to Redoubt #1 will be closed indefinitely.

The 22-acre Redoubt Park preserves two redoubts that were built to guard Quarterpath Road during the

Battle of Williamsburg in May 1862. The battle resulted in more than 3,800 casualties and left the Union in control of the Virginia Peninsula.