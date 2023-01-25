WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in a pond in Williamsburg on January 25.

At 9:45 a.m. a pedestrian was walking near the 5000 block of Olive Drive when they saw the body.

James City County Police and Fire responded to the scene and took the body to the Medical Examiners’ Office in Norfolk.

The body was a Black male and has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.

