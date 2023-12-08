WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A fundraiser is underway to honor a 10-year-old Williamsburg boy who unexpectedly died from meningitis last December.

Family members are collecting blankets and unwrapped toys to donate to CHKD’s pediatric intensive care unit.

Joshua Peck started feeling sick the week before Christmas last year. He died 11 days later.

His family told 10 On Your Side back in January following his death that he was a unique kid with a love for vintage Volkswagens and helping others.

The Peck family spent a lot of time at CHKD last Christmas and has already delivered their first round of gifts for kids there.

They’re accepting donations through Dec. 20. They say new unwrapped toys would be greatly appreciated.

They are also accepting new holiday decorations too, so they can help brighten the spirits of those staying there.

Both Orangetheory Fitness locations on the Peninsula in Newport News and Williamsburg are accepting donations. You can also mail your donation as well.

If you’d prefer to help financially, scan the QR code above!

For more information, contact the The Joshua Chamberlain Project on Facebook or email the.joshua.chamberlain.project@gmail.com.