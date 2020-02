JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Wednesday night.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said the bicyclist was struck around 7:50 p.m. at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and News Road.

The person was taken to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg.

The crash is under investigation, Williams said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.