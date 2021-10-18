Aquazoid Amped: Fan-favorite water slide at Water Country USA upgraded with sensory special effects show

(Photo Courtesy – Water Country USA)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A fan-favorite water slide at Water Country USA is getting a new upgrade.

Aquazoid, the familiar water slide that looms over the waterpark known for plunging riders into complete darkness, is getting a full sensory immersive update.

The new additions will have the 9-foot diameter enclosed flume, measuring 864 feet, seeing all-new special effects, pulse-pounding music, and dynamic lighting effects.

The lightning fast ride, moving 20 feet per second, has previously been known to take riders through twists and turns, waterfalls and darkness before reaching a splash pool three-feet deep ascending to zero depth at the exit.

Guests can experience the newly updated “Aquazoid Amped” in May 2022.

