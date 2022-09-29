WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The country’s leading brewer and American manufacturer, Anheuser-Busch, announced Thursday that it will be investing $20 million into its Williamsburg Brewery.

According to a press release, This announcement comes as the brewery celebrates its 50th anniversary and is a part of the manufacturer’s broader $1 billion planned investment in hopes of leading the economic recovery as well as the brewer’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“Our planned $1 billion investment is about supporting our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs as our nation continues to navigate the economic recovery,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “We’re proud to be celebrating five decades of brewing history in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our Williamsburg Brewery plays an important role in producing high quality products for our consumers to enjoy for years to come.”

Anheuser-Busch has created over 30 jobs year-to-date in James City County and these new positions will bring the number of employees at the brewery to 600.