WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new attraction splashing into Water County USA in 2023.

Riptide Race, the first dueling pipeline in Virginia is coming to the waterpark. The family-friendly water slide will be the park’s tenth slide, complimenting relaxing areas to unwind, including Hubba Hubba Highway, and Rock ‘n’ Roll Island.

Riptide Race will pit teams against each other in a splash to the finish line. Friends and family members can challenge each other speeding through each turn in a down-to-the-wire finish.

The ride starts atop a 54-foot tower, where visitors grab a two-person raft before racing through 520 feet of slide. Then, It’s a dash to the splash when competing in this side-by-side raft run through high-speed tunnels, twists and turns.

Riptide has a 42-inch height requirement designed with the whole family in mind.



“We are excited for our guests to enjoy this fast-paced adventure together and look forward to the debut of Riptide Race next year,” said Kevin Lembke, Park President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA.

Water Country USA will open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13.