After the snow: Accumulation quickly melts after some areas see several inches

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The first snow of 2020 proved to be tricky to predict, with several inches falling in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, then only rain in other areas.

Some areas that did see at least an inch or so of snow include Williamsburg and Gloucester — but much of it was gone or in the process of melting by F

10 On Your Side sent reporters Andy Fox and Chris Horne to those respective areas Friday to see whether there was any cleanup — and if anyone was out having fun.

Check out these clips from some of our newscasts below to see their reporting.

Andy Fox in Suffolk:

Deep in the heart of Whaleyville in Suffolk, a winter wonderland slowly melted away Friday.

10 On Your Side found Tommy Black in Whaleyville, who was cleaning off his truck. He’s a Vietnam veteran, and he took in his first winter fall of the year.

“It was really snowing, and then it banged us real hard when we got up this morning, The top of the truck was real thick with snow.”

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night shall keep postal service employee William Dockery from his appointed round,

“The roads are actually pretty good. All the roads are plowed,. It’s not difficult like in the past to get to the mailboxes to get the mail.”

It’s snowman time for the Gause family in Suffolk. They came from Alaska.

“It’s a little taste of home,” said Shannon Gause. “The children were so happy they popped up ready to come out and play… They didn’t go to sleep last night. They were watching it fall.”

In Burnett’s Mill, we found sledders off from school. Demontae Blount couldn’t be happier.

“So, when I woke up I saw there was still snow out here.”

Gause summed it up perfectly about how snow falls are family times.

“Having hot chocolate, warm cookies, and family togetherness. Schools are out, everyone is happy. We’re at home. Everyone is at home, on the couch, snuggling and all that stuff,” she said.

Chris Horne in Williamsburg:

It came, it fell, it melted. Hardly any snow was left in Williamsburg by the early evening.

But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a good day to get out and enjoy the area.

There was snow on the roofs, and snow on the bushes, but no snow on the roads in Williamsburg. Richard Strauss enjoyed the way it looked.

“Down at the historic area it’s probably nice, the Christmas trees are still out, the decorations are still out. Maybe get in some shopping around here,” Strauss said.

Shoppers were out despite the windy conditions, and you could still find some snow here in there. Northerners, however, were not impressed.

A former Buffalo resident said he has family in town. They laughed at the snow — or lack thereof.

