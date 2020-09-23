After eliminating 7 sports, W&M opens listening session, virtual conversation to address concerns

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary has heard some concerns since it announced earlier this month that it would cut seven varsity sports after this current academic year.

Financial concerns exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic forced William & Mary to make a “wrenching decision” to eliminate men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and volleyball.

The move affects 118 student-athletes and 13 coaches.

Now, the university is holding a “listening session” in-person with the Board of Visitors Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. Live audio will be available. Learn more at http://wm.edu/bovlisten.

It will also hold a virtual conversation with Director of Athletics Samantha Huge will address questions on the elimination of those sports. Questions can be sent to askwmathletics@wm.edu.

The university has published some information on a frequently-asked questions page.

W&M President Katherine Rowe, Provost Peggy Agouris and Huge made the announcement to the campus community in an open letter on Sept. 3.

Officials said keeping those seven sports isn’t financially sustainable.

(1/5) Since the heartbreaking athletics announcement, we have been hearing your questions and concerns and know that you seek more info. Our goal this week is to provide you with as many details as possible. pic.twitter.com/jhuVa0C0Qa — William & Mary (@williamandmary) September 22, 2020

The cost to sustain those seven sports at a competitive level nationally would cost William & Mary $5.84 million annually. An endowment to fund those programs would be about $150 million.

William & Mary expects to save $3.66 million each year once it honors student scholarships and coaching contracts for those seven sports.

Since the announcement, student-athletes and alums are launching “Save the Tribe 7” to challenge the school’s plan.

On Wednesday, Save the Tribe 7 is holding a rally to voice its support for saving the eliminated sports.

It will be at 5 p.m. at the Griffin statue in front of Zable Stadium.

Those attending the rally must maintain social distancing and wear masks. They’re also encouraged to wear Tribe gear, bring posters and take pictures.

