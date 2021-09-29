Access Virginia expands captioning and audio services to local theatergoers in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A nonprofit organization is expanding to Williamsburg to provide open captioning and audio access to local theatergoers.

Members of Access Virginia say they are ready to provide accommodations for deaf and blind theatergoers in the Greater Williamsburg area. The nonprofit received funding from the Williamsburg Community Foundation to expand their services in the area.

The organization recently received a $5,000 grant from the Williamsburg Community Endowment and Field of Interest Funds.



Since 2014, Access Virginia has been providing open captioning and audio description services at live theatrical performances and public venues throughout Hampton Roads.



OpenCaptioning is a speech-to-text display on an LED board providing a simultaneous transcription of

scripted dialogue, lyrics and descriptions of environmental sounds for the deaf and hard of hearing.



Audio description is a narration service that guides the listener with concise, objective descriptions

of scenes, settings, costumes, and body language for blind or visually impaired audience members.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.



