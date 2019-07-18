A “trans-locker” will be available to students at William & Mary

Kimberly Weatherly diplays just 2 days of donations to the trans locker at at the Center for Student Diversity at William & Mary. Photo By: Stephen Salpukas

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Transgender students at William & Mary will now have access to a clothing resource on campus that provides them with donated clothing and accessories so they are able to dress according to their gender identity.

“A lot of times, LGBTQ students have not come out to family and friends at home,” said Kimberly Weatherly, director of the Center for Student Diversity. “After they arrive on campus, it’s an opportunity for them to evolve and sometimes finally live their truth.”

Some students in the LGBTQ community find it difficult to shop comfortably and it could be financially challenging to replace clothing to help express themselves, Weatherly said.

The Center for Student Diversity held a clothing drive and over 150 items have been donated so far.

The closet is currently located in the basement of the Diversity Center.

The trans-locker is expected to open in September and when it does, all items will be free to students.