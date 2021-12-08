‘A game changer’: Habitat for Humanity to unveil 3D printed house in Williamsburg

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PERI – In this image released on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, PERI GmbH has set about printing another residential building using a 3D construction printer, this time in Wallenhausen, Bavaria, Germany. The print head moves about 3 axes and can move along its frame to any position within the construction. Upon completion, the 5-in-a-block apartment building with around 380 square metres of living space will be the largest printed residential building in Europe. On this project, the printing process is expected to take six weeks. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/newsaktuell. ** HANDOUT IMAGE ** Free to use. Please see Special Instructions field. (PERI GmbH/news aktuell via AP Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is set to unveil the first-ever completed 3D printed Habitat house in Williamsburg on December 21.

“This project is a game changer for Habitat for Humanity,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “We’re selling an affordable home to a family four days before Christmas, and at the same time, we’re finding solutions to build more efficient homes.”

The three-bedroom house will feature 1,200 square feet of living space, as well as two full baths.

In order to complete the project, Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg partnered with Alquist and broke ground in July. Alquist used concrete in place of lumber to 3D print the walls, saving an estimated 15% per square foot in building costs.

Officials say that concrete will also have a last impact on the homeowner because it better retains temperature, saves on heating and cooling costs, and is resistant to tornado and hurricane damage.

The new homeowner, April, and her seventh-grade son are expected to see savings as high as 50% on their utility bills.

After applying three times to the Habitat Homebuyer Program, April’s application was accepted. She has completed 300 hours of sweat equity or volunteer hours.

“I’ve been through a lot, but I’m trying to be strong because I have a son,” said April, who works in the laundry department at a nearby hotel. “I want him to understand that if you work hard, you can always get where you need to be. You just have to be patient and try. And keep trying. They want you to succeed at Habitat. They help you along the way.”

The house will be officially unveiled on December 21.