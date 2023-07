WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will hold a job fair on July 26.

Human resources is seeking to fill support vacancies and teaching positions at all schools. Onsite interviews will be available and qualified applicants may receive conditional offers. Career switcher are advised to bring a college transcript for review.

The event will be held at James Blair Middle School, located at 101 Longhill Rd. from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.