WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The ninth annual Great Williamsburg Adventure Race kicks off Saturday, Oct. 28.

Dozens of local businesses and organizations will race throughout the City of Williamsburg. Businesses will host challenges related to their product or service that participants must complete. Past challenges have involved task such as recording radio promos, installing carpet and mock job job interviews.

“We really enjoy working with businesses to come up with the team activities,” said Adam Stackhouse, event producer. “It’s the ninth year of the event, so we work hard to come up with new twists to keep returning players on their toes.”

After the race, the winners will be announced and awarded prizes. The top three teams will take home trophies, and the first-place team will get a prize pack filled with merchandise and giveaways from race sponsors.

Teams that turn in their race materials will be entered into a raffle for $100 cash.

This year’s event coincides with William & Mary’s Family Weekend. Families visiting campus are encouraged to participate in the race together. Any team with at least one current W&M student may participate free of charge, courtesy of the City of Williamsburg.

Registration is open now via williamsburgadventurerace.com. Tickets are required for all participants. For more information visit williamsburgadventurerace.com.