WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-year-old drowned at the Greenspring’s Resort in Williamsburg Saturday night.

Officials say, the child was in the pool with family when it happened. There was no lifeguard on duty at the time. Bystanders performed life-saving measures on the child until emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.