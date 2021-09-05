7th Annual Great Williamsburg Adventure Race to be held Sept. 23-26

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The 7th Annual Great Williamsburg Adventure Race is set to be held Sept. 23-26 this year.

The race will go throughout the City of Williamsburg. Teams will complete challenges, decode puzzles, solve riddles and more.

Teams will have four days to complete the race, between Sept. 23 and 26.

All teams will need to send a member to pick up team materials at the event check-in on Thursday, Sept. 23 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Williamsburg Community Building, 401 N. Boundary Street. Teams can also pick up their materials on Friday, Sept. 24 from 2-5 p.m. at 101 Ukrop Way.

The check-in locations will be posted closer to the event, according to race information. All players will also need to submit an event waiver at check-in before the event.

All final race materials need to be submitted virtually by 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Winners will be announced online the week after the race.

Click here for more information on the race.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.