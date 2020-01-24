73-year-old man dies in bicycle crash on trail in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say a 73-year-old man died Friday after he crashed his bicycle on the Virginia Capitol Trail.

Ronald Eddie Fox, 73, of Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote in a news release.

James City County Police and Fire Department responded to the bicycle crash around 3:10 p.m. Friday on the trail near Jamestown High School.

A witness walking her dog said she saw an older man riding his bike down a hill and hit a bollard, a sturdy, short vertical post.

He was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fox was wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation.