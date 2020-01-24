1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump Impeachment Trial: House Managers Wrapping up Arguments Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

73-year-old man dies in bicycle crash on trail in James City County

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:
james city county police generic_547602

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say a 73-year-old man died Friday after he crashed his bicycle on the Virginia Capitol Trail.

Ronald Eddie Fox, 73, of Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote in a news release.

James City County Police and Fire Department responded to the bicycle crash around 3:10 p.m. Friday on the trail near Jamestown High School.

A witness walking her dog said she saw an older man riding his bike down a hill and hit a bollard, a sturdy, short vertical post.

He was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fox was wearing a helmet.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories