6th Annual Give Back event set to return to Williamsburg; free school supplies and COVID vaccine offered

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Real People Educating Others (RPEO) and the 757 Giveback Committee are set to host the 6th Annual Give Back event at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg.

The event, scheduled on August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature food, fun and supplies for students and families. Those attending will be able to take advantage of things such as rock painting, sticker tattoos, free haircuts and ID A Kid.

Event organizers say there will also be 15 vendors onsite giving out information and resources.

Officials with the Williamsburg Drug Company will also be onsite offering the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and over. Pre-registration for the vaccine is required.