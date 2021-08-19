6th Annual Give Back event set to return to Williamsburg; free school supplies and COVID vaccine offered

Williamsburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Real People Educating Others (RPEO) and the 757 Giveback Committee are set to host the 6th Annual Give Back event at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The event, scheduled on August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature food, fun and supplies for students and families. Those attending will be able to take advantage of things such as rock painting, sticker tattoos, free haircuts and ID A Kid.

Event organizers say there will also be 15 vendors onsite giving out information and resources.

Officials with the Williamsburg Drug Company will also be onsite offering the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and over. Pre-registration for the vaccine is required.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE AND INFO

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10