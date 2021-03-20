67 people displaced, 5 injured including 1 child following fire at Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 67 people were displaced and 5 were taken to the hospital following a fire at a Williamsburg hotel Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the King William Inn in Williamsburg.

WAVY News 10’s Aesia Toliver is reporting that two adults were flown via helicopter to a local hospital, one person was flown by Nightingale, and another person was transported by Life Evac.

One child was transported on the ground to a local hospital.

Officials say 67 people were displaced following the fire.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the extent of the injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

