WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three men injured early Sunday morning.

On March 19, around 3:30 a.m., a William and Mary Tribe Alert went out to students and staff saying there were shots fired at Scotland Street and Richmond road near Paul’s Deli Restaurant.

Officers responded and upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man and two 24-year-old men who had been shot.

Williamsburg Fire responded and the victims were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, all three men are expected to survive.

TribeAlert: Shots fired at Deli's. 3 injuried. Avoid area. Police investigating. No believed danger to campus. — William & Mary News (@WMNews) March 19, 2023 Tweet from William and Mary News on shooting early Sunday morning.

William and Mary Tribe Alert said that none of them were students.

If you have information about this incident, please contact the Williamsburg Police Department

at 757-220-2331. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by

phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or click HERE to submit a tip online.