3 adults displaced by residential fire in Williamsburg Friday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg fire officials said three adults have been displaced after a residential fire Friday night.

Officials said the City of Williamsburg Fire Department, James City County Fire Department, and York County Fire and Life Safety were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to the 400 block of South Boundary Street for a residential fire, the city wrote in a news release.

The first unit arrived at 6:55 p.m. to find fire and smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the building.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire and search for any people inside.

All occupants were able to leave the home on their own before firefighters arrived.

The fire was marked under control a few minutes later, at 7:05 p.m.

Three adults have been displaced by the fire.

A total of 18 firefighters responded.

(Photo courtesy: Williamsburg Fire Department)

The incident is under investigation by the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Team.

The City of Williamsburg underscored the need for residents to have working smoke alarms in their home and an escape plan in case of a fire.

Those with questions about the department’s Smoke Alarm Program, or the department’s Home Safety Survey program, can call the Williamsburg Fire Department at 757-220-6220.