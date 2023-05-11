WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Midtown area of Williamsburg is getting its second commissioned mural this month.

It’s going up on the exterior of the Food Lion at 1242 Richmond Road, next to the Papilio Glaucus mural competed in 2022 by Silas Baker.

For this mural, the Williamsburg Public Art Council enlisted North Carolina-based artist Britt Flood, whose design was selected out of 13 different submissions. She’ll start at the middle of the month and complete work by Memorial Day, the city says.

The location of the new mural in Midtown Williamsburg

Flood’s goal is to complete a mural in all 50 states, and this is her first in Virginia.

“We are thrilled to be working with artist Britt Flood and excited to have her create the newest

Williamsburg mural in Midtown Row,” said Robert Currie, chair of the Williamsburg Public Art

Council. “Her work is bold, vibrant, and ethereal. Her mural will complement the butterfly

painting by Silas Baker, creating a more interesting and dynamic public space that is fun to

visit.”

The Midtown Williamsburg mural design from Britt Flood

The city says the WPAC, established in 2021, “wishes to celebrate the City’s past, present, and

future with public art; enhance the City’s identity and economic vitality by encouraging people to spend more time in the City engaged with public art; and highlight and enhance the beauty and unique character of the City.”

The WPAC’s ordinance currently only allows for exterior murals in the Midtown area, known as the B-3 zoning district.