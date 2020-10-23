2 rescued, 1 with critical injuries after boating incident on Chickahominy River

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire-rescue officials in James City County say two people were injured after a single boating incident Friday afternoon.

One person’s injuries are considered “critical,” James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said.

Ashe said the incident happened on the Chickahominy River.

The boaters were able to make it back to shore at Brickyard Landing.

One person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the other was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond with critical injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the incident was unknown.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources — previously called the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries — is investigating.

