2 people arrested, accused of sneaking in drugs to VPRJ inmate

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have been arrested and one inmate is facing additional charges after they were caught trying to sneak an illegal substance inside Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

According to a release from VPRJ, the arrests stemmed from an investigation regarding two residents conspiring and attempting to deliver an illegal substance to an inmate inside VPRJ.

The inmate, Forrest C. Warren, has been in the custody of VPRJ since September of 2020 on charges of violating his probation for previous charges of breaking and entering and larceny in York County. Officials say Warren was also being held on drug offenses in Newport News.

Warren faces an additional charge of conspiracy to deliver drugs to a prisoner which is scheduled to be held in court on October 19.

The two residents arrested were William E. Warren and Caitlyn P. Marple. 10 On Your Side is still learning whether William Warren is related to Forrest Warren.

Officials say William Warren was arrested on July 31 and committed to VPRJ on two warrants for conspiracy to deliver drugs to a prisoner. Warren was also committed on unrelated charges which include attempted first-degree murder, malicious discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and property damage. His next court hearing is scheduled for August 16.

Caitlyn P. Marple was arrested and committed to VPRJ custody on August 3 on two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs to a prisoner. Her court hearing is slated for September 2.

VPRJ officials seized the illegal substances. They say there may be additional arrests as they continue to investigate.

William E. Warren (Courtesy – VPRJ)

Caitlyn P. Marple (Courtesy – VPRJ)

Forrest C. Warren (Courtesy – VPRJ)