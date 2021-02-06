2 displaced after apartment fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say two people were displaced after crews responded to a multi-family residential fire in Williamsburg Saturday night.

The Williamsburg, James City County, and York County fire departments responded to the 1400 block of Middle Street at 8:45 p.m.

The first unit arrived on the scene and found smoke in one of the building’s second-floor hallways.

While searching the second floor, crews discovered a kitchen fire that had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler suppression system in the apartment where the fire originated.

Salvage and overhaul operations were conducted in the affected apartment with no fire extension found.

Crews did not find additional smoke and fire on the other floors of the building during their search. The fire was marked under control at 9:08 p.m.

Officials say water damage affected apartments on the building’s first floor, directly under the apartment where the fire was contained.

The two occupants were displaced because of the fire and are being relocated by the apartment

complex’s management.

There were no reported firefighter or occupant injuries from the fire.

Officials say about 22 firefighters were on the initial dispatch of the incident.

The City of Williamsburg’s Community Risk Reduction team is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.