19-year-old man accused of breaking and entering, sexual battery in Williamsburg

Williamsburg

Courtesy – VPRJ

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Williamsburg after he allegedly broke into a home and sexually battered a victim.

Police were sent to the 200 block of Matoaka Court around 2:45 a.m. Saturday following a reported breaking and entering.

After further investigations, police arrested 19-year-old George Eberle around 9 a.m. that same day and transported him to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

He is facing one felony count of sexual battery and one count of felony breaking and entering.

