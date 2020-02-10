WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Williamsburg after he allegedly broke into a home and sexually battered a victim.
Police were sent to the 200 block of Matoaka Court around 2:45 a.m. Saturday following a reported breaking and entering.
After further investigations, police arrested 19-year-old George Eberle around 9 a.m. that same day and transported him to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.
He is facing one felony count of sexual battery and one count of felony breaking and entering.
Latest Williamsburg Posts
- 19-year-old man accused of breaking and entering, sexual battery in Williamsburg
- JCC Police: Man tased on Route 199 after assaulting father with plastic knife, stealing car
- Williamsburg psychotherapist accused of sexually assaulting former patient
- Bicyclist struck by vehicle, seriously injured in James City County
- Williamsburg man facing felony drug possession charges following recent search warrant