18-year-old injured following shooting on Richmond Rd in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was injured following a shooting in Williamsburg Saturday evening.

According to Williamsburg Police, they first got a call regarding shots fired near the intersection of Richmond Road and Ironbound Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, officers found spent shell casing in the surrounding area.

An 18-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.