WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old is now in custody after police say he was caught during a burglary in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning.

Williamsburg police first got the call for a burglary in progress around 8 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of South Henry Street.

The homeowners met with officers outside the home saying a person was inside the house.

Officers later saw the suspect run out of the back door toward Mimosa Drive initiating a foot chase.



As officers were establishing a perimeter, WPD was notified of a burglary on Hunting Cove. Officers then spotted the suspect walking along South Henry Street, wearing different clothing.



A K-9 with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office began tracking the suspect, which led officers to the suspect’s location in an outbuilding on the 100 block of Mimosa Drive. He was subsequently apprehended.

Anyone who has information in connection with this incident, please contact the WPD non-emergency number, 757-220-2331.