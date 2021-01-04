15 additional inmates, 8 staff members test positive for COVID-19 following new round of testing at VPRJ

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail reported 23 additional positive COVID-19 tests following another round of testing on Dec. 30.

The new cases resulted from the individuals who tested negative during the mass testing event held on Dec. 22. After the latest round of testings, health officials reported 15 additional inmates along with 8 VPRJ personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the nearly 450 tests conducted Tuesday, Dec. 22, officials say 78 inmates and seven staff members tested positive for the virus.

Officials say the inmates and staff whose results were positive from the Tuesday, December 22, 2020 testing event have all completed their quarantine period according to the guidance provided by the CDC and VDH.

In 2020, VPRJ conducted more than 1,350 Covid-19 tests.

