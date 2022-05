UPDATE: She was found safe, police say.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police need help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen around midnight on Tuesday.

Jihane Aktira is about 4 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. No other details in the case have been shared at this time.

If you’ve seen Aktira, call WPD at 757-220-2333 Reference case #695.