13 arrested following prostitution investigation in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police arrested 13 people after conducting an undercover operation targeting prostitution in the city.

The undercover operation began in November 2019, and ended in January.

Police charged 13 people following the investigation. Charges include soliciting prostitution, visiting a place likely used for prostitution, and prostitution.

“The investigation targeted unlawful activity and not specific properties,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn in a news release. “This operation was successful in part due to the community and law enforcement partners who offered valuable assistance and support.”

If you have information about or are a victim of Human Trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

See a gallery of booking photos below: