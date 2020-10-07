12 involved with William & Mary athletics test positive for the coronavirus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary officials say 12 people involved with Tribe Athletics have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Effective Wednesday, the school has halted all practices and other athletic activities as a precaution and to allow testing, school spokeswoman Erin Zagursky said Wednesday.

Zagursky said the university had a “number of positive cases of COVID-19” reported over the last few days through prevalence testing and self-reporting.

Zagursky didn’t say whether the 12 people are all student-athletes or if the number includes staff or coaches as well.

As of Wednesday, William & Mary’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 28 people on-campus were positive for the coronavirus. A total of 7,391 students have been tested for the virus so far. The database’s last update was Wednesday at 4:19 p.m.

Tribe Athletics’ chief medical officer is in “close contact” with university and state health officials.

Those who have tested positive will be isolating for 10 days. School case managers are also in contact with them about next steps.

Those who were potential close contacts of those who tested positive will need to quarantine for 14 days. Those of them who are students will be tested for the coronavirus around the seventh day of their quarantine period, Zagursky said.

“W&M Athletics takes every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, cleaning and mask-wearing. The department is following all guidelines set forth by the university, CDC and NCAA,” Zagursky said. “We are appreciative of the quick work and care provided by our athletics personnel, case managers and quarantine/isolation housing staff.”

William & Mary has resources on its website about its approach to controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The school is conducting prevalence testing every two weeks.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: