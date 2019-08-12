10 On Your Side Investigation: Dangerous Detox?

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On your side investigates what a local jail can do — and should do — for inmates who are going through withdrawals from substance abuse.

A woman told us about her nightmarish experience when she was booked into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg.

Sylvia had just been busted for possession and was forced to come off of heroin.

She says she and other women going through withdrawals were ignored by jail staff and put in danger.

Sylvia spoke with us, but didn’t want to be identified.

“People could die, very easily. Especially there was one lady beside me that was detoxing from alcohol and benzos and she could have very well died,” she said.

But the woman who went into withdrawal at the jail wasn’t just anyone — she’s a health care professional.

“Any time I’ve ever been to a detox, I’ve been checked on every hour, vital signs at least every two hours for the first few days, medications given to prevent seizures and things like that,” Sylvia said.

