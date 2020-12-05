1 person transported to hospital after apartment fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Williamsburg and James City County responded to an apartment fire Saturday night that left one person with injuries.

Units arrived at 7:12 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of Berkley Lane. Officials say the first on scene found smoke coming from the apartment that was over a detached garage.

Crews entered the apartment to find an “active fire” that they were able to quickly extinguish. The fire was under control by 7:26 p.m.

One occupant of the apartment was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Community Risk Reduction team is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.