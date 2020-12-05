WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Williamsburg and James City County responded to an apartment fire Saturday night that left one person with injuries.
Units arrived at 7:12 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of Berkley Lane. Officials say the first on scene found smoke coming from the apartment that was over a detached garage.
Crews entered the apartment to find an “active fire” that they were able to quickly extinguish. The fire was under control by 7:26 p.m.
One occupant of the apartment was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The Community Risk Reduction team is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Latest News
- 1 person transported to hospital after apartment fire in Williamsburg
- Former NSU player and Virginia Beach native Bobby Price elevated to Lions 53-man roster
- Virginia tops Boston College 43-32 for fourth-straight win
- President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs
- ‘When I fall apart, I’m giving up — I don’t want to give up,’ Gloucester mother pleads for answers on missing daughter