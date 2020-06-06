1 flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance, after crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another was flown after a crash Friday night.
Police say the crash happened in the 7700 block of Croaker Road.
The call reporting the crash came in around 10:15 p.m.
At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The other was flown.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
