1 flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance, after crash in James City County

Williamsburg

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police say one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another was flown after a crash Friday night.

Police say the crash happened in the 7700 block of Croaker Road.

The call reporting the crash came in around 10:15 p.m.

At least one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The other was flown.

