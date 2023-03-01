House fire on Westover Avenue in Williamsburg on March 1. (Photo Courtesy: WFD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – One person was displaced after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Williamsburg Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Westover Avenue in reference to a house fire on March 1.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 2:24 p.m. and found smoke and fire coming from the home.

After the fire was put out at 2:31 p.m. firefighters stayed at the home to remove debris and check for additional fire damage.

There were no injuries reported but one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.