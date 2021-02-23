1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Route 199 in Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Williamsburg area.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on westbound Route 199 about half a mile east of the Longhill Road exit, James City County police say. Route 199 is currently shut down between John Tyler Highway and Longhill Road.

There are no other details on the crash at this time.

The closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. Check back for updates.