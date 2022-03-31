MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL/WAVY) – Milligan University says a member of the university’s men’s cross country/track and field team was killed and two more injured in a crash involving a vehicle Thursday evening in the Williamsburg area.

According to the university, sophomore Eli Cramer of Murfreesboro succumbed to his injuries.

Seniors Alex Mortimer from Lexington, Kentucky and Eli Baldy from Knoxville, Tennessee were injured.

The university says Mortimer is currently undergoing treatment and Baldy has been treated and released.

According to Milligan, the crash happened while the three were running near Williamsburg, Virginia.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police departments in the area and is working to learn more about when and where the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WAVY.com.