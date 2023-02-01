Suspects involved in larceny in Williamsburg on January 9. (Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items and money from an unlocked car.

On January 9, around 2:20 p.m. police went to the 400 block of South England Street for a report of larceny from a car.

According to police, the investigation revealed $5,500 worth of luggage, electronics, and personal items, along with $800 of cash was stolen from an unlocked car.

Surveillance footage showed investigators a suspected car occupied by a Black man and woman, the car was described as a white newer model Kia K5 GT-Line sedan with tinted windows.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects in the picture above.

If you have information about this incident or know the identity of either suspect, please

contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Peninsula Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.