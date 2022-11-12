WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Williamsburg looked within to find its next fire chief.

Larry Snyder Jr., who has served as the interim fire chief since March, and before that had been the deputy fire chief since 2014, was named the city’s new fire chief.

“It’s always thrilling to promote from within,” City Manager Andrew O. Trivette said. “There is no

greater test of whether a person can not only do a job but do it well than to be assigned to it for

nine months. Chief Snyder has demonstrated his capacity to safeguard the Williamsburg Fire

Department’s reputation as a leader in public safety and to respond to the needs of the

firefighters who choose to serve in Williamsburg. It’s my pleasure to welcome Larry as an official

member of the City’s leadership team.”

Snyder, who has more than 27 years of fire and EMS experience, will also serve as the city’s coordinator of emergency management.

Prior to serving in Williamsburg, he served with the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department, starting in the field at 16, volunteering for the Ashcake Volunteer Rescue Squad.

After graduating from William & Mary with a bachelor’s degree in biology, Snyder returned to

Hanover, working as a full-time firefighter/medic with Hanover Fire and EMS, serving in

operations, training, logistics, and administration, eventually achieving the rank of battalion

chief.

He has a master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Tech and is a graduate of

the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy.

“It is a great honor to be selected to serve as the next fire chief for the city of Williamsburg,”

Snyder said. “I look forward to working alongside the men and women of the department, both

career and volunteer, building upon our storied history, and helping to guide the department to

meet the challenges and demands of the future. My family and I love the City of Williamsburg,

and I am humbled to be given the privilege to serve this community as their fire chief.”