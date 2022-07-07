WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg man who was caught on camera in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

He was arrested in March 2021 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds, obstruction of justice/Congress, aiding and abetting and theft and government property.

He was identified through TikTok videos by the FBI, in which he was on camera saying he was in the “initial wave of people that forced our way into the Capitol building,” and that he was “tear gas grenaded” and “hit with some rubber bullets.”

He’s expected to be sentenced on October 14.

Suleski was one of multiple people from Hampton Roads charged in connection to the insurrection. Others included a Williamsburg man caught on camera attacking police with a large stick, a man in a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt and a Virginia Beach charter boat captain.