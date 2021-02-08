Williamsburg extends water, sewer bill relief through end of 2021, opens rent relief program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg is extending its water and sewer relief program through the end of 2021 and starting a rent relief program for those impacted by the pandemic.

Water and sewer help

The water and sewer bill program is for past due bills from March 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021, and the application deadline was extended to Dec. 1, 2021.

The program prioritizes help for customers with bills more than 60 days past due and will be awarded only once per household (for residential) or once per account holder and their successors (for nonresidential).

Williamsburg funds the program with the $92,027.49 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money it received in December 2020, and it will use the funds until they are exhausted.

Those applying need to fill out an intake certification form found here online or in the entryway of the Municipal Building at 401 Lafayette St. Signed certification forms can be mailed to 401 Lafayette St., Williamsburg, VA 23185 or emailed to water@williamsburgva.gov.

Rent relief program

The city also began accepting applications for its rent relief program on Monday, Feb. 8.

The program provides emergency rent payments to prevent eviction for low and moderate income households impacted by the pandemic. You can apply at this link.

The city has $270,000 in funding for this program, with payments going directly to landlords.

Have questions about the program? Call one of these numbers

• Williamsburg: 757-220-6161

• James City County: 757-259-5340

• York County: 757-890-3885