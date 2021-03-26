Williamsburg Community Foundation awards 19 grants to nonprofit organizations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Community Foundation announced the
recipients of its spring grant awards totaling $68,181 to 19 local organizations.
The grants are made possible by local donors and groups that believe in investing in the community.
“Thanks to their generosity, the Foundation uses its Community Endowments and Field-of-Interest Funds to respond to the changing needs of our community through competitive grants,” the Williamsburg Community Foundation said in a press release.
While grants typically support a wide variety of new projects, for this grant round organizations were given the option to apply for operating funds to cover losses in fundraising income and/or additional expenses related to the pandemic.
This year, WCF said additional support was provided by the Community Emergency Response Fund, which was established to support basic needs such as food and shelter, resulting from the pandemic.
Each grant below reflected one of the Foundation’s priority areas: Arts & Culture, Children & Young Adults, Environment & Conservation, Health & Community Wellness, and Senior Services.
- 3E Restoration ($4,000) – Health & Community Wellness
- The Arc of Greater Williamsburg ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness
- Grove Christian Outreach Center ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness
- Lackey Clinic ($2,448) – Health & Community Wellness
- Olde Towne Medical & Dental Center ($4,004) – Health & Community Wellness
- Williamsburg Faith in Action ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness
- Williamsburg House of Mercy ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness
- Bacon Street Youth & Family Services ($5,000) – Children & Young Adults
- Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. ($5,000) – Children & Young Adults
- Jamestown 4-H Educational Center ($5,000) – Children & Young Adults
- VCE Family Focus ($4,896) – Children & Young Adults
- Williamsburg Players ($2,200) – Arts & Culture
- Williamsburg Youth Orchestras ($5,000) – Arts & Culture
- James River Association ($4,500) – Environment & Conservation
- Virginia Capital Trail Foundation ($2,500) – Environment & Conservation
- Williamsburg Choral Guild ($1,200) – Genevieve McGiffert Memorial Fund for the Musical Performing Arts
- Williamsburg Music Club ($1,200) – Genevieve McGiffert Memorial Fund for the Musical Performing Arts
- J.B. Blayton Elementary School ($809) – An Occasion for the Arts Fund
- WJCC Public Schools Virtual Academy ($334) – An Occasion for the Arts Fund
WCF said they typically award competitive grants twice a year. The next opportunity to apply for funding is for summer 2021, with a deadline of June 16, 2021.
For additional information, application materials, and guidelines visit WilliamsburgCommunityFoundation.org