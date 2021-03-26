Williamsburg Community Foundation awards 19 grants to nonprofit organizations

Williamsburg Community Foundation announced 19 grant recipients for its spring grant round, totally nearly $70,000 in grants to benefit the community.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Williamsburg Community Foundation announced the

recipients of its spring grant awards totaling $68,181 to 19 local organizations.

The grants are made possible by local donors and groups that believe in investing in the community.

“Thanks to their generosity, the Foundation uses its Community Endowments and Field-of-Interest Funds to respond to the changing needs of our community through competitive grants,” the Williamsburg Community Foundation said in a press release.

While grants typically support a wide variety of new projects, for this grant round organizations were given the option to apply for operating funds to cover losses in fundraising income and/or additional expenses related to the pandemic.

This year, WCF said additional support was provided by the Community Emergency Response Fund, which was established to support basic needs such as food and shelter, resulting from the pandemic.

Each grant below reflected one of the Foundation’s priority areas: Arts & Culture, Children & Young Adults, Environment & Conservation, Health & Community Wellness, and Senior Services.

3E Restoration ($4,000) – Health & Community Wellness

The Arc of Greater Williamsburg ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness

Grove Christian Outreach Center ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness

Lackey Clinic ($2,448) – Health & Community Wellness

Olde Towne Medical & Dental Center ($4,004) – Health & Community Wellness

Williamsburg Faith in Action ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness

Williamsburg House of Mercy ($5,000) – Health & Community Wellness

Bacon Street Youth & Family Services ($5,000) – Children & Young Adults

Great Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc. ($5,000) – Children & Young Adults

Jamestown 4-H Educational Center ($5,000) – Children & Young Adults

VCE Family Focus ($4,896) – Children & Young Adults

Williamsburg Players ($2,200) – Arts & Culture

Williamsburg Youth Orchestras ($5,000) – Arts & Culture

James River Association ($4,500) – Environment & Conservation

Virginia Capital Trail Foundation ($2,500) – Environment & Conservation

Williamsburg Choral Guild ($1,200) – Genevieve McGiffert Memorial Fund for the Musical Performing Arts

Williamsburg Music Club ($1,200) – Genevieve McGiffert Memorial Fund for the Musical Performing Arts

J.B. Blayton Elementary School ($809) – An Occasion for the Arts Fund

WJCC Public Schools Virtual Academy ($334) – An Occasion for the Arts Fund

WCF said they typically award competitive grants twice a year. The next opportunity to apply for funding is for summer 2021, with a deadline of June 16, 2021.

For additional information, application materials, and guidelines visit WilliamsburgCommunityFoundation.org