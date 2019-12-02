Live Now
William & Mary, UVA plan to go carbon neutral by 2030

by: Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia and William & Mary are the latest schools to announce plans to become carbon neutral.

The schools announced their goals Monday in a statement that said they hope to produce zero net greenhouse gas emissions. UVA and William & Mary said they will share information and collaborate.

William & Mary said it’s exploring an agreement that could bring as much as 60% of its electricity from solar farms.

Another challenge is the use of natural gas for heating and steam production. William & Mary said it will hire a consultant to provide advice.

The goals go further than power consumption. UVA hopes to expand plant-based meal offerings and switch to sustainably raised meats.

