WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — William & Mary is implementing a new clear bag policy for its sporting events.

One bag will be allowed per guest in these specific types and sizes: a one-gallon zip-style bag, a 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear bag, a small clutch that doesn’t exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″ and medical and diaper bags.

William & Mary says the new policy, which is already implemented at several other schools, will help improve efficiency at security checkpoints at Busch Field, Kaplan Arena, Martin Family Stadium, Plumeri Park and Zable Stadium.

Season ticket holders for football will get one clear bag per account. There will also be bags sold at William & Mary’s spirit shop and online.

Here’s their FAQs for the new policy:

Bags that are approved include:

Clear tote bags made of plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic zip-style bags

Small purses or clutch bags that do not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″

Medical or diaper bags – diaper bags must be accompanied by a child

Bags are that not permitted include:

Backpacks

Printed or tinted plastic bags

Cinch or drawstring bags

Fanny packs

Camera or binocular cases

Large purses or bags

A full list of items prohibited in any athletics venue can be found here.



Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How does this expedite my entry into the venue?

A. This policy enables us to move guests through our security checkpoints faster, allowing staff to be more efficient and effective in checking bags that are brought into the venue.



Q. How does this new policy improve public safety?

A. The clear bag is easily searched by security staff. It also supports the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign.



Q. Do I have to put everything I am carrying in a permissible bag?

A. No. This policy is designed to limit only the of type bags carried into the venue, not the permissible items that are brought into the game. A full list of items prohibited in athletics venues can be found here.

Q. What happens if I arrive and do not have a permissible bag?

A. Guests will not be allowed into the venue with a non-approved bag. Fans will be asked to return the items to their vehicle.

Q. How many permissible bags may I bring to the venue?

A. One bag is permitted per guest as long as it is an approved bag such as: one-gallon zip-style bag or the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ clear bag, plus a small clutch that does not exceed 6.5″ x 4.5″

Q. What about diaper/medical supply bags?

A. Medical bags, diapers and other baby supplies are permitted, but will be subject to screening and temporarily tagged, showing that the bag has been screened and approved. Each bag will be searched upon entry. A diaper bag must be accompanied by a child.



Q. Are seat cushions/backs allowed to be carried into the venue?

A. Approved seat cushions & seat backs may be carried into the venue provided they are no wider than 16″ and have no arms or pockets.

Q. Does this policy apply to me if I am working the game?

A. Credentialed individuals will continue to enter the stadium through designated gates. These individuals and any items that they bring into the stadium will continue to be screened based on procedures that are already in place.