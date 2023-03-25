WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) – Representatives from 23 NFL teams were on William & Mary’s campus this week in search of a potential diamond in the rough ahead of next month’s draft.

Fresh off of the Tribe’s best regular season ever, several players got to show off in front of the pro scouts.

Most eyes were on offensive tackle Colby Sorsdal, tight end Lachlan Pitts, wide receiver Cole Blackman and safety Tye Freenland.

Sorsdal has been rated the second-best offensive lineman in the entire FCS.

He helped anchor an offensive front that averaged 265.8 rushing yards per game.

Sorsdal said he is working on his versatility and added that he can play all five positions on the offensive front, including center.

His 46 career starts are the most ever by a Tribe offensive lineman, and he is being referred to as a draft sleeper.