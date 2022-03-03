Will gas prices hit 2008 highs in Hampton Roads?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A lot of what’s going on with gas prices is due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of crude and natural gas, providing10% of the global supply.

When dealing with the gas you buy at the pumps, Jeff Miller, chairman and CEO of Millers Energy, is perhaps the most knowledgeable of energy markets here and around the globe here in Hampton Roads.

“The complexities of this conflict and the uncertainty of what comes next always drives the futures market higher. Natural gas is up, crude is up, oil is up, and then there’s the perceived threat of continuing shortages,” Miller said.

Steve Whitehead sells parts for heavy-duty trucks,

“I got gas last night for my impala at BJs. It was $3.35 a gallon and it was $3.79 at the 7-Eleven across the street from there,” he said.

Kristine Kennedy from Suffolk strategically drives to find the cheapest gas.

“Gas is so expensive. I drove from Suffolk here to Portsmouth to shop at this Kroger because they have a gas station and ours in Suffolk doesn’t have one,” she said.

We also met Dee Allen from Portsmouth.

“I am on a very fixed income, so I have to budget my money any way I can. I don’t drive as often as I should, but when I get to half a tank of gas, I start shopping for gas,” Allen said.

For Rosalyn Harmon, spiking gas prices is another example of how America has changed,

“When the COVID came, a lot of things have changed. A lot of the prices have been going up like your medicines, your bills, everything is going up,” Harmon said.

Whitehead sums it up this way: “It does concern me because we saw what happens when everything that is delivered to this store and that store comes by truck and when gas goes up, diesel goes up. When diesel goes up, the cost of delivering goods goes to the manufacturer, who doesn’t absorb that. They pass that on to you and me, and that person and this person.”

Gas is getting so expensive, some can’t afford to fill up a whole tank. Just ask Rosalyn Harmon.

“You put $10 in here, you can’t get a lot of gas prices going up. What do I think. I think it is awful,” Harmon said.

Dee Allen strategically plans trips to fill her tank.

“I go from store to store. The price difference saves me,” Allen said.

You have to go back to 2008 to find the highest average price at the pump, which was about $4.11 in Hampton Roads.

Jeff Miller sees gas prices going up to levels not seen since 2008.

“Do I see gas going to $4.11? I think so. When will it happen? Soon,” Miller said with a laugh.

It could be a week, maybe two, and signs are all around.

“I was driving around this morning and saw a couple of $3.90s out there were some $3.79’s. $4.11 is not that far away,” Miller added.