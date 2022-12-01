CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Wild Thing sure made a lot of folks’ hearts sing.

The free-spirited stallion who delighted many tours in his 25 years just recently died, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced Thursday. “He has crossed the rainbow bridge and joined the big herd in the sky, we are thankful for his service to us and the rest of the herd,” the fire department wrote.

A photo of Wild Thing in the wild (Courtesy of Karen Simmers)

He was not only the oldest pony in the current Chincoteague herd, but also believed to be the herd’s longest-living stallion in some time.

He became known as the “Popes Island Stud” by Chincoteague’s Saltwater Cowboys because he’d stay by himself on nearby Popes Island and was notoriously difficult to round up for each year’s Pony Swim. He’d stay on Popes Island nearly all year and crews would walk the whole island to get him to join the herd for the annual Pony Swim in July.

Though he was pretty elusive to the cowboys, he wasn’t to the herd’s mares. He fathered “many many foals,” the fire department wrote. He also was a constant sight on boat tours.

A post about Wild Thing’s death on Facebook already had nearly 200 comments about four hours after it was posted Thursday morning, with many sharing photos of their sightings.

Assateague wild ponies swim across the Assateague Channel during the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, on July 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Chincoteague just celebrated its 97th Pony Swim this July, in which Chincoteague’s herd swims from nearby Assateague Island to Chincoteague’s carnival grounds. Most of the roughly 70 foals each year are sold at auction to help keep the herd from getting too large, while some foals called “buybacks“ are donated to the fire company and stay with the herd. Buybacks are kept with the fire department over the first winter.