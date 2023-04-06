FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – There is a widespread power outage in Franklin in the Lees Mill Road and Route 258 area due to a car crash early Thursday morning, according to a city Facebook post.

It said that “due to the complexity of the damage associated with the accident, power is estimated to be restored around 5 p.m.

Franklin Municipal Power and Light serves the city and parts of parts of Suffolk, Southampton and Isle of Wight counties and has been working to restore power.

