NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Today is Giving Tuesday! It’s a day when people are encouraged to give to organizations making a difference in their communities.

Many non-profits are struggling this year due to inflation and COVID recovery. The Up Center for instance, has seen a 150% increase in clients seeking mental health services since the pandemic.

“Particularly for children, being out of school for a year or more during the pandemic … The Up Center is here for those who are underinsured,” said Up Center Chief Development Officer Tristan Warren.

Empty shelves at local food banks are a sign many families can’t keep up with inflation.

United Way of South Hampton Roads Marketing & Strategy Officer Kelsey Mohring encourages people to filter through all of the donation requests they’re receiving and find what’s important to your family.

“The other thing I love that people tell us they do is they sit down with their family and talk about, even with their kids, what’s most important to us as a family and where do we as a family want to give our donation. [It’s a] really neat way to get your kids involved in that.”

If money is tight, Mohring says consider giving your time. You can volunteer or become an advocate.

“So, if there is a non-profit you’re really passionate about, follow them on social media, share their information. That’s a great easy way for you to be able to support their mission,” Mohring told WAVY.

And the mission of Giving Tuesday, which is to create a world where neighbors help neighbors, and everyone has what they need.